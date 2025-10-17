Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): A seventh-semester student at BMS College of Engineering in South Bengaluru's Basavanagudi area was allegedly raped by her junior inside a men's washroom on the campus, police said on Friday.

According to police, the Hanumanthanagar police arrested Jeevan Gowda, 21, a fifth-semester student, on Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault. He is currently in judicial custody.

The incident reportedly took place on October 10, but the First Information Report (FIR) was filed on October 15 under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The survivor delayed filing the complaint as she was distressed and afraid, but later informed her parents, who approached the police and lodged a complaint, officials said.

According to the FIR, the survivor reached college at 8.55 am and told Jeevan she would meet him in the afternoon to collect some items. The accused allegedly asked to speak with her and repeatedly called her during the lunch break. When the victim went downstairs to meet him, he allegedly asked her to go to the seventh floor.

Officials said that on the seventh floor, the accused assaulted her. She managed to enter the lift and go down to the sixth floor, where he allegedly pinned her inside a men's washroom and raped her. During the assault, he reportedly locked the room and took her phone into his pocket when she received a call from her friend. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm.

Afterwards, the survivor informed two of her friends that the accused allegedly called her later, asking if she needed a pill, which she declined and ended the call, the FIR noted.

In her statement, the survivor said, "I didn't tell my parents initially as I was afraid they would be distressed. I was also ashamed. My friends supported me, after which I informed my parents and approached the police seeking action against Jeevan Gowda."

Police were further looking into the incident. (ANI)

