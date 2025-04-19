Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was detained after he allegedly vandalised a BEST bus and a few other vehicles in an eastern suburb of Mumbai on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place on Miniland Society Tank Road in Bhandup in the afternoon, the official said.

There were passengers on the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus at the time, the official said.

A viral video on social media showed the teenager breaking glass panels with a sword. He also targets an autorickshaw and a water tanker.

It was immediately not clear what triggered the vandalism.

The boy was in conflict with the law on three occasions earlier, the official said.

