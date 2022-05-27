Jammu, May 26 (PTI) Asserting that the country's first lavender festival in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah has been possible only by the progressive thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday said Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech start-ups in the country.

He said this government believes in the principle of "appeasement to none, justice for all" and doesn't discriminate on the basis of region, religion or caste.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

"Bhaderwah is the potential destination of agri-tech startups in the country. Bhaderwah as the birthplace of India's purple revolution," Singh said, while addressing a public rally after inaugurating the country's first 'Lavender Festival' in Bhaderwah belt of Doda district.

He said the county's "disconnected" regions must be connected to the mainstream through development.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

He said the government wants that the benefits of all its schemes should reach the last man in the last queue.

Singh also inaugurated six distillation units under CSIR-IIIM for lavender situated at six different places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)