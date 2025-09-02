Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 2 (ANI): Bhaderwah town in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has woken up to rainfall on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhaderwah is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm on Tuesday.

In addition to this, recent floods triggered by heavy rainfall have disrupted road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch and Doda districts being the most affected. Major routes, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), have been damaged, resulting in traffic being brought to a halt.

In Poonch, traffic carrying essential commodities through the Mughal Road has been suspended, as NH-44 from Udhampur to Srinagar remained closed on Friday. This closure followed the washing away of the up-and-down tubes on the highway in the Samroli area due to heavy rainfall.

Officials said that restoration work is underway. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also visited the area to assess the restoration work on NH-44.

In Doda district, a portion of the Pul Doda-Ghat Road was severely damaged on Friday due to flooding, further hampering movement.

Earlier, on August 26, the Dhar road in Udhampur's Dudar Nullah was blocked on Monday after massive boulders slid down mountains.

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that the fallen boulders had affected the moving vehicles."The route is blocked at Dudhar Nallah on Dhar Road. There are big rocks here. People are agitated. It happened in the morning...This has been happening all monsoon...People are trying to cross this road to reach Udhampur.

A bus is trying to help the stranded people reach their destination...People are trying to get to the bus," the local told ANI. A day earlier, a massive landslide triggered by rainfall near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur crushed a petrol pump under its debris.

A massive landslide triggered by rainfall occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Sunday, crushing a petrol pump under its debris. The owner of the petrol pump, Jai Pal Singh Jamwal, claimed that this incident happened around 6:30-7 pm."This incident occurred around 7 pm... There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened," Jamwal said to ANI. (ANI)

