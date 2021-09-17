Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called upon workers for the expansion of the organisation before the centenary year of the Sangh.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was formed in 1925.

Addressing RSS workers of Chittorgarh region in Udaipur, he also enquired about the coronavirus situation in their area and services rendered by the Sangh, a statement said.

Bhagwat called upon the need for the expansion of the organisation at rapid pace before the centenary year of the Sangh and urged the workers to devote full time to it, the statement said.

Bhagwat asked the workers to approach Hindu families through "shakha", daily meeting.

