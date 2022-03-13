Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), March 13 (ANI): The historic Bhairon Jhanki festival is being celebrated in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As a part of this festival, 'Jhankis' of Bhairon Baba is taken out a week before Holi. A person plays the role of Bhairon Baba as a part of 'Jhanki'. The festival lasts for eight days.

Two very important parts of the festival is 'Bhairon Baba Ka Teeka' and 'Chimta Roopi Prasad', which the locals believe keeps people away from disease and fear. Devotees are really keen to have the 'Chimta Roopi Prasad', which involves the person playing the character of Bhairon hitting the devotees with a 'Chimta'.

People were seen dancing to the tunes of drums on the roads during the procession.

"The faith and customs here are different. Jhankis of Lord Hanuman and Bhairon Baba are taken out. It lasts for eight days and people of all faiths come here. The previous generations who resided here in Rajouri tell that this festival started after a local saint advised them to celebrate this after a drought happened in the area. Since this festival has started, this place has not witnessed a drought. The 'Chimta Roopi Prasad' also keeps one away from any type of fear," a local told ANI.

According to this local resident, the festival is extremely popular among the youth and people belonging to Rajouri. Also, those residing elsewhere come here to take part in festivities.

Another local resident added, "In Rajouri, this is a ritual a week before Holi, Bhairon Jhanki is taken out. It is taken out in Kolkata as well, before Holi. This ritual has been going on since centuries. People of all religions come here. The 'Teeka' and 'Chimta Roopi Prasad' keep one away from disease." (ANI)

