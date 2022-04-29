New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A police complaint was filed by those residing near Bhalswa landfill site here against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with a fire raging at the dumping yard since the last four days.

The residents filed the complaint at Bhalswa Dairy police station, demanding legal action against North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Archana Dilip Singh and North MCD standing committee vice-chairman Vijay Kumar Bhagat.

In the complaint letter, the locals said the smoke emitting from the fire at the landfill site has been posing a risk to their lives.

"The fire that has been raging since the last four days has been posing health risk for the residents in Bhalswa. Residents of Bhalswa are not being able to breathe. The smoke is causing major health problems, especially for the elderly and the children," the complaint copy mentioned.

Firefighters struggled to douse the fire at the site for the fourth straight day on Friday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued summons to the North MCD commissioner over the incident and sought details about steps taken by the civic body to clear up the site.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has also slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for being negligent and not taking proper steps to prevent the fire at the Bhalswa landfill.

