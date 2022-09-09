Kanyakumari, September 9: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is an attempt to undo the damage done by the BJP and RSS while asserting that he is not totally out of the picture for the post of party president.

"Whether I become president of Congress or not will become clear when the elections for the president post take place. But, I have clearly decided what I will do and there is no confusion in my mind," Gandhi said on the party chief matter during the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra with an eye on the national election in 2024. Rahul Gandhi’s Burberry Polo T-Shirt of 41 Thousand Rupees Catches BJP’s Attention, View Tweet.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is an attempt to understand what's happening on the ground and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS," he added. The Congress MP from Wayanad also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "taking control of all institutions".

"For us, this yatra is to connect with the people. We have taken out this yatra against the damage and hatred that BJP's ideology has caused to this country," Gandhi said.

"BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country and pressurise through them. We are not fighting as a political party anymore. The fight is now between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition," he said.

"Frankly, the battle has been going on between two different visions for a couple of thousand years now, and it will continue. There are two different visions of India, one vision is rigid and controlling while another is plural and open-minded. The battle will continue," Gandhi further added.

Congress on Friday began its third day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi in Nagercoil city of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu. The third day of Yatra began from Scott Christian College in Nagercoil to Azhagiyamandapam Junction in Tamil Nadu.

Congress launched the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Wednesday in which Rahul Gandhi started the 3,570 km journey lasting about 150 days from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

To combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre, and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The 148-day march commenced on Wednesday from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states by covering a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

