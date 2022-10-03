Mysore (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the famous Suttur Matt, a pilgrim centre in Mysore, under the banner of the party's mass contact campaign Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, who reached Karnataka on September 30, visited the centuries-old Matt and sought the blessings of Seer, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, on the fourth day of his visit to the state.

"Shri Rahul Gandhi visited Suttur Mutt in Mysore and sought blessings of Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji", the Congress Party tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra will be in for 21 days, beginning September 30, before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

On Sunday, the Congress MP addressed a public rally amid a heavy downpour in Mysuru.

Addressing the rally, Gandhi said, "This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood."

"No one can stop us from uniting India. No one can stop us from raising the voice of India. We will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added.

Notably, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji is the 24th pontiff of the Suttur Matt. Former chief minister Siddharamiah also accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the Matt on Monday. (ANI)

