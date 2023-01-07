Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Punjab through the Shambhu border on January 10, the Congress' state unit president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said here on Saturday.

After entering Punjab, the march will head to Fatehgarh Sahib. Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting on January 11 after paying obeisance at the gurdwara there, he said.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30. It is currently passing through Haryana.

Warring said the yatra will traverse through Punjab for seven days and a mega-rally will be organized at Pathankot on the concluding day before it leaves for Jammu and Kashmir from Madhopur on its last leg.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is against the politics of hatred. It is also drawing the country's attention towards urgent issues such as inflation and unemployment, he said.

Besides Warring, senior Congress leaders Harish Chaudhary and Partap Singh Bajwa said that people from different sections of the society, including film personalities, artistes, singers, economists, industrialists and common people have participated in the yatra.

Chaudhary also appealed to the NRIs from Punjab, many of whom are on a visit back home, to participate in the yatra. Those staying abroad can mark their participation online, he said.

Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa said the yatra had left its mark among the people across the country and had provided a "voice to the voiceless".

"Those presuming that they will not be disturbed and were set to return to power in 2024 have already started feeling the tremors. The earth is already slipping from beneath their feet," he said targeting the BJP.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

