New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Following the conclusion of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Friday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the central government, stating that it was a 'phenomenal success'.

"The entire mobility ecosystem on one platform, in one exhibition with the whole of the nation approach. Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, with a subtheme very appropriate in the context of India, the new India of today, Beyond Boundaries, co-creating future automotive value chains, has been a phenomenal success, with the last figures of exhibitors being about 1000 or more exhibitors and 740 friends from the media also registered," Goyal said while addressing the media here in the national capital.

"Until two hours ago, the visitors who had visited this exhibition totaled 1,28,000. These are registered visitors. Most importantly, for those in the business reporting ecosystem, this included 34,000 business visitors. This was an exhibition that covered all of the massive Bharat Mandapam," he added.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 showcased India's capabilities across the entire mobility and automotive value chains. The Expo featured exhibitions, conferences, buyer-seller meets, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and also public-centric attractions like go-karting.

The 'Bharat Mobility Global Expo-2024' conference was held on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the industry leaders.

During his address, he expressed confidence that the country will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world during the third straight term of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

"It is certain that India will become the world's third-largest economy during our third term. During the past 10 years, around 25 crore people have come out of poverty due to the efforts of the government. Today's India is moving forward with the goal of making the country 'developed' by 2047. The mobility sector will play a huge role in the achievement of this goal," PM Modi said. (ANI)

