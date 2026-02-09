New Delhi, February 9: One man was found charred after a bus caught fire in New Delhi's Vikas Puri, Delhi Fire Services said. According to Delhi Fire Services, the department received a fire call was received that a bus had caught fire at 1:50 AM on Monday, and a charred body of a man was found in the bus in Vikas Puri. The deceased, Sunil Sharma, was a bus helper. Further details on the incident are awaited. Maharashtra Bus Fire: Narrow Escape for 44 Passengers As Luxury Bus Catches Fire on Mumbai-Goa Highway Near Kashedi Tunnel (Watch Video).

In a separate incident, at least four people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder blast in a house in Delhi's Mongolpuri area, the fire department said on Sunday. According to the fire department, they received information about the house blast around 01:00 pm. Uttar Pradesh Bus Fire: Passengers Jump Out As Roadways Bus Catches Fire in Ambedkar Nagar (Watch Video).

VIDEO | Delhi: Bus conductor dies after a mosquito coil sparks fire in a bus in Vikaspuri. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/OXKLIGtzom — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2026

Soon after the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment. "Three to four people sustained burn injuries due to the blast. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The fire has now been brought under control," the fire department said. Police responded quickly with fire tenders to extinguish the blast-related fire.

