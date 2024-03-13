New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that Bharat Organics will hold more than 50 per cent market share in the domestic organic market by 2030.

Shah made the announcement showing the Central government's commitment towards achieving the goal while addressing the inauguration of new office buildings of three multi-state cooperative societies Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited (BBSSL), National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL), and National Cooperative Export Limited (NCEL).

Speaking after inaugurating the offices of these cooperative societies, Shah said, "We (the Cooperative Ministry) have set a target of turnover of more than Rs 10,000 crore for Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Limited in five years."

"By 2030, Bharat Organics will hold more than 50 per cent market share in the domestic organic market," said the Cooperative Minister.

He further said that the global organic market is worth about Rs 10 lakh crore in present time, and India's export is Rs 7,000 crore, which we want to increase to Rs 70,000 crore.

Shah said that "the global agricultural produce market is worth 2,155 billion dollars, and India's share is only USD 45 billion, and under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we have decided to leap to USD 115 billion by 2030."

Shah expressed confidence that "through these three societies, in the coming days, we will succeed in filling all the gaps in the areas of organic products, seed conservation and enhancement, and exports."

He said that today, as we inaugurate the new offices of the three cooperatives, a significant step forward is being taken.

Shah mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving ahead with the vision of "Sahakar se Samriddhi".

He noted that from the beginning, the Ministry of Cooperation has identified activities aimed at bridging gaps, expanding cooperatives, increasing turnover and profits, and reaching them to farmers.

"The establishment of these three cooperatives was done with this purpose in mind. Today, with state-of-the-art technology, the headquarters of these societies are beginning in this office, spanning an area of 31 thousand square feet," said Shah.

The Minister mentioned that we will also experience and acquire all the innovations of the corporate sector in this office. He said that these three societies cater to the diverse needs of farmers.

The Minister of Cooperation also said that in a very short time, "we have brought together the country's leading cooperative societies - AMUL, NAFED, NCCF, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NABARD, and NCDC - as their original promoters to establish these three societies."

He said that National Cooperative Export Limited has received applications from approximately 7,000 members, National Cooperative Organics Limited has received 5,000, and Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti has received 16,000 applications.

Shah added that this shows how extensive the scope of work is and how efficiently we have been able to bring it to the grassroots level in such a short time.

The Minister said that the establishment of these three societies was done with a multifaceted objective, and when they become fully operational, solutions to many problems in our country will emerge.

He said that firstly, our land is deteriorating due to the use of chemical fertilizers, and it is imperative to save it and lead the farmers towards organic farming, which is the demand of the time.

Shah said that along with the prosperity of farmers, land, water conservation, and flood prevention, it is also essential to increase the production, marketing, and access of organic products for the health protection of 130 crore Indians and people worldwide. He said that the society created for this purpose will undertake the entire chain of organic products, including collection, certification, testing, standardization, procurement, storage, processing, branding, labeling, packaging, and export. It will also serve as a guide for many cooperatives. (ANI)

