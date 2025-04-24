Guwahati, Apr 24 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty by India after the Pahalgam terror attack heralds a "new era of assertive diplomacy".

He said suspending the treaty is India striking back, as water security is aligned with national security.

Terrorists had struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

Targeting Pakistan following the attack, India on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic ties with it and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

Praising the decisions, Sarma in a post on X said, "Bharat Strikes Back."

He said India has honoured the treaty for over six decades and has announced its suspension following the Pahalgam terror attack, "asserting that water cooperation cannot continue with a state supporting terrorism".

He said over 90 per cent of the neighbouring country's agriculture relies on the Indus river system.

"A 10-15 per cent drop in water availability could lead to crop losses worth USD 2–3 billion/year. Wheat and rice yields, major export commodities, may decline by 15-20 per cent, endangering food security for over 120 million people," he claimed.

Pakistan will also suffer power generation loss of 2,000–3,000 mw, which is equal to 20–25 per cent of grid capacity during high-flow periods, Sarma said.

"Economic impact: USD 1.5–2 billion/year due to load shedding, energy import costs, and industrial slowdown," he added.

Sarma said urban water supply will also be affected, with Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi and other cities highly dependent on Indus water.

"Over 40 million urban residents may face water scarcity, particularly during dry months, and emergency supply costs (like tankers, desalination) could reach hundreds of millions annually," he claimed.

The CM said that with water-intensive sectors accounting for about 25 per cent of Pakistan's GDP, treaty suspension could reduce GDP by 1.5-2 per cent annually if sustained.

Food and energy prices may rise over 20 per cent, triggering widespread economic distress, he said.

The chief minister pointed out that while Pakistan can store 30 days' worth of water, India stores up to 170 days.

"Seasonal fluctuations or controlled reductions by India could cause immediate shortages without fallback," he maintained.

Sarma asserted that India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a "calibrated, lawful, and strategic measure aimed at compelling Pakistan to take responsibility for cross-border terrorism".

"This bold move marks a new era of assertive diplomacy where water security is aligned with national security. A beginning has been made, Bharat will take it to its logical conclusion. Pakistan must understand that this is the New India," he added.

