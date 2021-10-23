New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): RSS affiliated Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh will hold a nationwide protest on October 28 against the government's move to disinvest the public sector enterprises.

Speaking to ANI, All India Secretary of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Girishchandra Arya said, "The coordination committee of BMS has decided to oppose the government's decision of disinvesting the public sector enterprises. All the trade unions known for the movement should have come together to oppose this policy of the government, but they chose to remain silent. In such a situation, we have decided to hold a nationwide dharna."

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2021 Chand Timings: Know October 24 Moon Rise Time In Delhi, Mumbai Amritsar, Gurugram And Other Cities Of India.

"It doesn't matter who is in power in the state. We have the same attitude towards the public sector. One must realise that the public sector gives very good dividends. Why does the Centre want to sell it?" he said.

Arya said that they have invited people from steel, power, telecom, banks, insurance sectors, including people from NHPL and BSNL and BHEL.

Also Read | Matchbox Price Increased After 14 Years, to Cost Rs 2 From December 1, Up From Re 1.

Slamming the Centre, he said, "The government failed on disinvestment front, the government failed on privatization front. The government is working with the help of such economists who promote such moves. They do not know anything about the country."

"Our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself has made it clear that the government is not doing the sale. I believe, that with this move, the government is putting itself on lease," he said.

On February 1, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget FY 2021-22 in Parliament had announced that the government has approved a policy of strategic disinvestment of public sector enterprises that will provide a clear roadmap for disinvestment in all non-strategic and strategic sectors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)