New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): BHISHM Cubes will be deployed at the borders of Jammu and Kashmir under the Government of India's Aarogya Maitri project, officials said on Thursday.

"HLL life care Ltd. (HLL) a CPSE under Union Health Ministry is the nodal agency for the procurement and deployment of Aarogya Maitri Cube for the Ministry of Health. The team of respective medical institutes after receiving training by the team lead by HLL will be deployed at borders of Jammu and Kashmir for the Aarogya Mandir modular emergency hospital," said AVM Dr Tanmoy Roy, HLL Lifecare.

The BHISHM Cubes which are tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasizing rapid response and comprehensive care. The BHISHM Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies will be deployed at Jammu and Kashmir borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a new 'Aarogya Maitri' project under which India will provide essential medical supplies to countries affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crises.

BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes under AAROGYA MAITRI PROJECT developed and manufactured in India, this portable hospital represents a significant advancement in emergency medical response and disaster management capabilities. BHISHM Cubes are tailored to treat up to 200 casualties, emphasizing rapid response and comprehensive care. The BHISHM Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies.

These cubes are Innovatively designed, compact, portable, and easy to deploy in diverse terrains and war situations. Equipped with modular units that offer facilities like surgical care, emergency treatment, and resource independence (e.g., generating power and oxygen). It is through indigenously designed and is made up of 72 detachable manicures support system.

The portable hospital can handle gunshots, burns, head, spinal cord, chest and other 200 types of injuries. It can treat more than 200 patients.

"These kits are capable of handling 200 casualties, 40 bullet injures, head injuries, abdominal injuries and 200 other injuries," said AVM (Rtd) Dr Tanmoy Roy

"We have trained almost 300-400 doctors in few days of time for using the cubes, this training was given off-line as well as online," he added

These portable 200 bedded hospitals will include pain relief kit, antibiotic kit, nasal bleed kit, limb amputation kit, major limb bleed kit, minor bleed kit, eye injury dressing kit, needle decompression kit, etc. (ANI)

