Thane, April 30: The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to five on Sunday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official statement said. The three-storey building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon trapping several people under the debris.

"Death toll rises to 5 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway," an NDRF official said.

Meanwhile, teams of Fire Brigade, Police, TDRF and NDRF are on the spot to rescue people trapped in the debris. Bhiwandi Building Collapse Update: Builder Indrapal Patil Detained by Thane Police As Death Toll Rises to Five (Watch Video).

On Sunday Thane Police said that builder Indrapal Patil has been detained in this regard and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Police have registered a case against the builder. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC," an official statement said.

Rescue Work Underway at the Site

#WATCH| Bhiwandi buiding collapse: Canine squad carries out rescue operations pic.twitter.com/krj81iQbMA — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

Earlier Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met the people injured on Saturday night. The CM has also instructed to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to Four After Godown Collapses in Thane; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

In the aftermath of the incident, he announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement. CM Shinde also instructed the administration, police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams to carry out the rescue work properly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)