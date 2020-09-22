Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI): Twenty-one people have died so far in the building collapse incident in Bhiwandi here, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The three-story building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.

Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI)

