Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday recorded the statement of the complainant who has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of defaming the RSS by linking it to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

However, the recording of the statement was incomplete and it will be further recorded at the next hearing.

Also Read | Balasore Train Tragedy: Odisha Government Sets Up Temporary Mortuary To Store Bodies at Business Park of NOCCI.

Rajesh Kunte had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Bhiwandi court against Rahul Gandhi over his statement at a rally in 2014. He said Rahul Gandhi had defamed the organisation accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of being involved in Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

"The statement was false and tarnished the RSS's image," the complaint claimed.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Modi Government's Entire Focus on 'PR Exercise and Showing Off', Not on Passengers' Safety, Says AAP MP Sandeep Pathak.

Court had framed charges against Rahul Gandhi in June 2018 under IPC sections 499 and 500 for defamation and had given him exemption from physically appearing in court on every hearing.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi's lawyers filed an undertaking with the names of the lawyers who will appear on his behalf in this case.

The Congress leader, however, withdrew his petition filed in the apex court in September 2016, challenging the case, saying he would face the trial.

The next hearing in the case will take place on July 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)