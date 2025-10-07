Is the Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message

Mumbai, October 7: Is the central government giving free laptops to students across India? A message circulating widely on social media claims that under the "Get Government Free Laptops" scheme, students can apply online to receive a laptop. The message features an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claims to be from the Ministry of Education, urging students nationwide to participate.

The message provides a link for students to supposedly register for the scheme and emphasises that the laptops are being distributed for free. The link included in the message asks for personal details, which raises concerns about data security and potential phishing attempts. It has been shared across multiple platforms, prompting concerns among students and parents about its authenticity. Has PM Narendra Modi Asked Public To Invest INR 21,000 in App Promising Profits of up to INR 6 Lakh? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Article Published on ‘Inwayss’ Website.

PIB Debunks Fake Message About Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India has officially clarified that the message is fake and is not associated with the central government in any way. There is no scheme by the Ministry of Education or any other central government body offering free laptops to students through an online application link. Fact Check: Did Hindustan Petroleum Issue an Approval Letter To Provide LPG Agency Dealership or Distributorship? PIB Reveals Truth About Viral Letter.

PIB Fact Check: Viral Claim of Free Laptops for Students Across India is Fake

Beware of Fraudsters❗️ A message is being circulated with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students.#PIBFactCheck ❌ This message is #fake 🚫 Do not click on suspicious links ▶️ Always verify information through official sources pic.twitter.com/7PlyzaBsd7 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 7, 2025

Students and parents are urged to avoid clicking on suspicious links and not share personal information through such messages. Always verify announcements related to government schemes through official sources like PIB, the Ministry of Education website, or other government portals. Misinformation like this can compromise personal data and spread false hope, making it crucial to rely only on verified channels for updates on government initiatives.

Claim : A viral message claims that the central government is providing free laptops to students across India under a “Get Government Free Laptops” scheme. Conclusion : PIB has confirmed the message is fake and not associated with the government. Full of Trash Clean

