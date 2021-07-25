Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 25 (ANI): Months after defeat in Assam assembly polls, Congress on Friday appointed two-time MLA Bhupen Kumar Bora as the state unit chief of the party with immediate effect.

In a statement, the party high command also appointed three working presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

"Congress President has appointed Bhupen Bora as the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has also appointed Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakir Hussain Sikdar as Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee," the statement said.

Both Bhupen Bora and Goswami were working as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and have been relieved from their previous responsibilities. Bhupen Bora will replace Ripun Bora, who has also been relieved from his position.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Ripun Bora. Bhupen Bora and Shri Rana Goswami are being relieved from their present responsibility as AICC Secretaries," Congress said in the statement.

Bhupen Bora (50) is a two time MLA from Assam's Bihpuria constituency. He held the post of AICC secretary since 2013. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)