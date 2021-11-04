Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed condolences on the death of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party MLA Devwrat Singh.

"The sudden demise of Devwrat Singh Ji, MLA of Khairagarh and an important member of the royal family, is a political loss of Chhattisgarh. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the loss," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Devwrat Singh passed away due to cardiac arrest early morning today.

He had joined the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh of Ajit Jogi in 2018. He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Khairagarh in the 2018 election as a member of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

