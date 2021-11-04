There's something about tall good looking Korean man like So Ji-sub. You just can't get over them which makes reality even harder than it already is. Why? That's simple. Finding a man who is from the Kdrama world in real life is next to impossible. So Ji-sub has been a favourite of many girls. The actor has done a lot of interesting movies and drama series which have brought him close to fans worldwide. But Ji-sub's romantic scenes are class apart. Let us tell you about five of them that can make anybody's heart flutter. Best K-Dramas To Binge-Watch: From ‘Crash Landing on You’ to ‘Hospital Playlist’, These 7 Korean Dramas Are Must-Watch

Master's Sun

Remember the ending scene where Won and Tae Gong-shil finally reconcile and have a date on the terrace? That's just heart-racingly good. The series has a lot of such moments but this stands out.

Oh My Venus

Oh My Venus may not be a great series from the perspective a woman as it has the heroine falling all over a reluctant man. But that proposal scene...it's so damn dreamy!

Be With You

So Ji-Sub and Son Ye-Jin make a really cute couple. The kiss scene between the two will amp up the temperature instantly. So much feels... South Koreans Decode the Rising Global Popularity of K-dramas

Always

A tragic romantic movie with no happy ending and yet he manages to make your heart flutter. We won't explain this scene...just watch it.

My Secret Terrius

This isn't a romantic series but there are a few moments in it which are just heartwarming. Jung In-Sun and Ji-sub share a nose-nose scene in the series and that really does something in your heart because it was so unexpected.

Glass Slippers

So Ji-Sub does good proposal scenes. This one is a fantastic one as well...

So if you want to have that sweet feeling, do watch So Ji-Sub's shows and movies to make you fall in love.

