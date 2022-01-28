Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday instructed the District Collectors and Police Superintendents to take strict action against illegal sand mining and to curb the practice at all costs.

As per a release, collectors and SPs concerned will be personally responsible for the complaints of illegal sand mining received from their district, said the CM.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 'BJP Necessary for Development of the State', Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Disciplinary action will be taken against the district officials if complaints regarding illegal sand mining are not addressed and no action is taken to curb the practice.

Baghel has taken the reports about illegal sand mining and transportation by sand mafias in the state seriously. He has directed the top officials of the Mineral Department to tighten the noose on sand mafias. He has directed the Collector and SP to keep a close watch on the activities of illegal mining and transportation of sand in their district and take strict action to stop it.

Also Read | India Supplied 3.6 Tonnes Medical Assistance, 5,00,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Afghanistan: MEA.

He said that the state is facing a loss in revenue due to illegal sand mining and transportation and hence, regular inspection should be conducted in the areas from where complaints of illegal mining and transportation of sand are received. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)