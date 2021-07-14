Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday took a jibe at his former party colleague and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia over the latter's inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation and termed him as 'saleable'.

Addressing a press confernace in Nagpur, Baghel said, "They are going to sell Air India and that Ministry has been given to Scindia. Air India's logo is 'Maharaja'. Both (Jyotiraditya Scindia and Air India) are saleable. One is going to be auctioned and the other has been given charge to sell it."

Following Scindia, who had joined the BJP last year after leaving the Congress, assuming charges as the Civil Aviation Minister on July 9, he has been constantly targeted by the Opposition.

Soon after he assumed charges as the Aviation Minister, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath took a jibe at him over the latter's inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation.

"This is a matter between BJP and Scindia. May he be happy. Ab kaise aage chalti hai gaadi wo dekha jayega (It will be seen how this vehicle moves forward)," Kamal Nath told reporters here when asked on Scindia's inclusion in the Union Cabinet.

Earlier in the day, terming the proposed population control bill by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government as an issue to fight the upcoming elections, Baghel said that laws should not be made for doing politics.

Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the draft of the proposed population control bill, Baghel said, "BJP had opposed sterilization program. Had the program been carried forward in the 70s, the population would not have been so high today. The Opposition had made this an issue to fight elections."

He further emphasised that laws are not going to resolve the problem. "Public awareness is very important," Baghel said while speaking to media persons. (ANI)

