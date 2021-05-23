Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Removes Ranbir Sharma from post of District Collector of Surajpur after he was Seen Slapping Youth in Viral Video:

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सूरजपुर कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा द्वारा एक नवयुवक से दुर्व्यवहार का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। यह बेहद दुखद और निंदनीय है। छत्तीसगढ़ में इस तरह का कोई कृत्य कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। कलेक्टर रणबीर शर्मा को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 23, 2021

