Raipur, October 22: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel celebrated Dhanteras on Saturday and purchased sweets and firecrackers for Diwali.

The Chief Minister was seen in a local shop which sold crackers and other materials for performing puja. He extended greetings on the festive season and said that the markets witnessed crowds with the return of normalcy after the COVID pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "With the return of normalcy after COVID, markets are witnessing crowds. Best wishes to the people on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali. I purchased diyas, idols, sweets and firecrackers for Diwali. I extend Diwali wishes to all."

"Our government transferred funds to farmers, and labourers and gave Dearness Allowance to government employees," he added.

Dhanteras is a significant Hindu festival that ushers in Diwali celebrations. The festival of wealth and prosperity known as Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 23 this year. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day.

The five-day Diwali festival officially starts on this day, also known as Dhanatrayodashi. It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea.

One of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items is today. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha are worshipped together with Lord Kubera.

