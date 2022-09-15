Gangtok, Sep 15 (PTI) Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday demanded implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim in order to protect Article 371(F) of the Constitution which safeguards the rights of the indigenous people of the state.

Bhutia, who is also the founding President of a regional political party - Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP), called the political class of the state to speak in a united voice to press for implementation of ILP in Sikkim.

Also Read | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of 7 National Highway Projects Worth Rs 1128 Crore in Madhya Pradesh.

"The implementation of inner line permit in Sikkim is the only measure which can safeguard the Article 371 (F) in Sikkim which protects and preserves the rights of the Sikkimese people," he told reporters on the sidelines of a dharna at the district collectorate premises here.

The former international footballer expressed concern at the threat to demographic balance in Sikkim with a large number of outsiders residing in the state and availing various social benefits on fake documents.

Also Read | Make India Number One Mission: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Rajasthan on October 7-8.

"A large number of people from outside are living in Sikkim and they have Electoral Voter Identity Card (EPIC) and ration cards on the basis of fake Certificate of Identification (COI) and Aadhaar Card which endangers the rights of the local people," he said.

The implementation of ILP in Sikkim should also be considered on security ground too with the state being a sensitive place for sharing international boundaries with three countries - China, Bhutan and Nepal, besides being located in close proximity with Bangladesh.

"The infiltration of outsiders without valid documents pose a serious threat to the state as well as our country," he said.

Bhutia expressed solidarity with the protesters who were gathered there to protest against a dharna staged by two people from Bihar at Jantar Mantar in the national capital recently demanding abrogation of Article 371 (F) of the constitution applicable for Sikkim in order to do away with pampering of the the people of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)