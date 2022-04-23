Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Customs sleuths thwarted an attempt to smuggle banned narcotic drug -- crystal meth -- valued at Rs 2.30 crore, to Australia from here on Saturday.

The department officials on specific information seized a parcel suspected to have narcotic substance at the airport here, an official release said. The officials recovered 920 grams of crystal meth concealed in a wooden box of the parcel. The value of the drug seized was Rs 2.30 crore and further investigation is on, the release added.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP Will Hold Early Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat’.

Methamphetamine (crystal meth) is a banned drug under the NDPS Act (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985) and consumption of these pills alters the mood similar to the stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)