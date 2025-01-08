New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday dubbed former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's controversial reference to her cheeks as "ridiculous", and said important issues should be discussed during the Delhi assembly polls instead of such irrelevant matters.

He did not speak about his own cheeks, the Wayanad MP told reporters in a jibe at the BJP's candidate from the Kalkaji assembly seat as she left after attending a parliamentary panel meeting.

Also Read | 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Odisha: Indian Diaspora Delegations Express Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi (See Pics and Videos).

It is a "ridiculous remark", she said, adding that "all this is irrelevant".

"Elections are taking place in Delhi. Important issues should be discussed," she said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Tuition Teacher Elopes With Minor Student in Mandya, Arrested.

Bidhuri had said he will make roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks if elected as an MLA. He is pitted against AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.

He, later, expressed regret over his remarks, which had triggered a row.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)