Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that several big and strong people of the country and across the world have united to 'remove' him.

PM Modi, addressing a public rally at Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, said that he is able to move ahead despite difficulties due to blessings of "Nari Shakti", "Matru Shakti",

"I have seen all the challenges faced by women at home. All major leaders of India and the world have united against me but it is with your blessings and the 'suraksha kavach' you have given me, that I have been able to face all challenges," he said.

The PM further said that the safety and security of women is priority of his government.

"The safety and security of women is my priority. In 10 years, we associated 10 crore women with SHGs. 1 crore women have become 'Lakhpati Didi'. Now my next aim is to make 3 crore women as 'Lakhpati Didi', whose annual income will be more than Rs 1 lakh," the PM said.

According to the vision of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the NDA government is expanding modern infrastructure in Karnataka, the PM added.

"In the last 10 years, the number of National Highways in Karnataka has grown from 25 to 49. In this region, with the setting up of Special Economic Zones, employment and economic growth will get a boost... Nandi Hills, Tai Bhuvaneshwari, and Tai Kolaramma all lie in the vicinity of this place. Our government will work to develop and popularise these places as pilgrimage sites and weekend getaway," he said.

The PM also launched a sharp attack on Congress and said that Karnataka is the biggest example of how the ruling party of state deceives the farmers.

"Karnataka is the biggest example of how Congress deceives the farmers. We started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme for small and marginal farmers. When Karnataka had the BJP government, the farmers of the state received Rs 10000 each; Rs 6000 from the central government and Rs 4000 from Karnataka's BJP government. But as soon as Congress formed government in the state, it stopped giving Rs 4000 to the farmers," the PM said.

Speaking about the NAMO Drone Didi Yojana, PM Modi said the NDA government is providing drone pilot training to girls.

"The day is not far when our daughters will assist in farming using drones in the fields of Kolar and Chikkaballapur," PM Modi said.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, whose party Janata Dal (Secular) is fighting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP, shared the stage with Prime Minister.

Deve Gowda, who had BJP symbol as other leaders on the dais, held PM Modi's hand to reflect the solidarity between the two parties for the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi said the biggest beneficiaries of the BJP-led government are members belonging to SCs, STs, and OBCs and alleged that they were forced to live in poverty earlier.

"The biggest beneficiaries of the Modi government are SC, ST, and OBC families. In earlier governments, families from SC, ST, and OBC communities had to live in slums, they did not have access to electricity and water. They had lost all faith in the government. Your lost faith has been reinstated in the Modi government because of Modi's guarantee. In the last 10 years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty,"

PM Modi said."Those who were given the least importance, the ones standing last in the line, NDA government has moved them to the first place in the line. The NDA nominated a member from the SC community as the President,it also nominated a tribal woman as the President. It is our government which has developed the five places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar as 'Panchtirtha'," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7.Congress has nominated MS Raksha Ramaiah, son of former minister MR Seetharam, from Chikkaballapur while the BJP has fielded Dr. K Sudhakar, a former health minister. (ANI)

