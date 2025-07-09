Mumbai, July 9 (PTI) Following incessant rains over the last few days, Modak Sagar lake in Thane district, one of the seven reservoirs that supply potable water to Mumbai, started overflowing on Wednesday morning, the city civic body said.

"Modak Sagar lake started overflowing at 6.27 a.m., following which a gate of the dam was lifted by one foot. The water was flowing into the Vaitarna River at the rate of 1,022 cusecs per second," the BMC stated in a release.

Mumbai's primary water supply comes from Tulsi, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna lakes located across Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.

The water stock in these lakes reached 72.61 per cent of the total storage capacity of 144,736.3 crore litres on Wednesday morning, the release stated.

The water level in the Middle Vaitarna Dam reached 90 per cent of its capacity following which its three gates were opened on Monday afternoon.

The Powai Lake, located in Mumbai, overflowed on June 19 after continuous rainfall in the metropolis. The lake water is used only for industrial purposes.

The Modak Sagar dam, with a water holding capacity of 12892.5 crore litres, overflowed on July 25 and July 27 in the years 2023 and 2024, respectively.

