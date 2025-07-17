Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): At least 19 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across 10 districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, according to an officials on Thursday. Soon after the incident, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences and granted ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of 05 persons in Nalanda, 04 in Vaishali, 02 in Banka, 02 in Patna, 01 in Sheikhpura, 01 in Aurangabad, 01 in Samastipur, 01 in Nawada, 01 in Jamui and 01 in Jehanabad due to lightning in the last 24 hours, as per the letter posted on X.

The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. The Chief Minister has directed to immediately provide ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

In a letter on X, the Chief Minister has appealed to the people to be very cautious during bad weather.

"In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to protect yourself from lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather," he further added.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the three students who drowned in an 'aahar' (pond) in Bihar's Gaya.

As per the release, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of three students due to drowning while bathing in a pond in Kosdihra village of Magadh Medical Police Station area of Gayaji district. The Chief Minister has described this incident as very sad.

The Chief Minister has directed that an ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each be given to the dependents of the deceased.The Chief Minister has prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear with patience in this hour of grief, the press release said.

Mourning the death of the students, CM Kumar wrote in an X post, "The death of three students due to drowning while bathing in a pond in Kosdihra village under the Magadh Medical Police Station area of Gaya district is tragic. Instructions have been given to provide a compassionate grant of 4 lakh rupees each to the dependents of the deceased. I pray to God to grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this hour of grief."

The incident occurred when three children drowned in a pond after returning from school on Monday. (ANI)

