Motihari (Bihar) [India], February 5 (ANI): Three suspected members of PFI were detained by a joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Motihari Police from Chakia area in Bihar, the police said on Saturday.

Officials said that three suspected members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit are from the Chakia subdivision area, Motihari.

The arrested people are being interrogated at present, informed Motihari Police.

Taking to Twitter Motihari Police said, "3 PFI suspects have been picked up by NIA with the active help of Motihari police today morning from the Chakia subdivision area and detained for joint interrogation by Bihar police and central agencies."

Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP Motihari said, "NIA team of Patna and Ranchi along with Motihari district police have detained 3 suspected PFI (Popular Front of India) members. Their interrogation is going on. Investigation underway."

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

