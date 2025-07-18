Patna, Jul 18 (PTI) At least 34 people died and six others were injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Bihar during the past 48 hours, the state's disaster management department said on Friday.

The highest number of six fatalities each was reported in Nalanda and Vaishali, followed by Sheikhpura (five), Patna and Aurangabad (three each), Nawada and Banka (two each).

Besides, Bhojpur, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Gayaji, Samastipur and Jamui districts accounted for six deaths.

Over 90 people were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorms in different districts of Bihar in April, which also caused massive damage to crops and houses.

According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey tabled in the assembly during the budget session in February, "The state witnessed 275 lightning/thunderstorm related deaths in 2023. Among the districts, the highest number of deaths due to thunderstorms/lightning were reported from Rohtas (25), Gaya (21), Aurangabad (19), Jamui (17), and Madhepura and Bhagalpur reported 16 each."

