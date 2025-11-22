Patna (Bihar) [India], November 22 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) MLA Ashok Choudhary on Saturday took charge as the Minister for the Rural Works Department in Bihar.

Chourdhary was reappointed as the minister after the NDA's landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Also Read | ‘New Labour Codes Ignore Core Worker Demands’, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shreyasi Singh, a new face in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, took charge as the Bihar IT Minister.

Singh said that she will work to address the issues, including unemployment and migration, in the state.

Also Read | Indian Railways Crosses 1 Billion Tonne Freight Loading in FY25-26; Daily Freight Touches 4.4 Tonnes.

Shreyasi Singh said, "This department, which I've assumed charge of today, is a favourite department of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Nitish Kumar. We will work beyond our 100 per cent capacity and hope that in the future, we can address the issues of unemployment and migration, which have persisted for many years. We will have a meeting, create a blueprint, and work accordingly."

"The times ahead hold a bright future for the players of Bihar. The way the Bihar government is working in the sports field, we definitely need to take that work further. We need to support the players with new policies and new energy," she added.

Along with the IT department, Shreyasi Singh has also been allocated the Sports department.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar gave up the Home department to the ally BJP. Samrat Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister and a BJP leader, has been given charge of the Home department. Kumar will not handle the Home department for the first time since he came to power in 2005.

CM Kumar has retained the General Administration Department (GAD), Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Election, and other departments not allocated to any minister.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, Deputy CM and BJP MLA, will oversee the Land and Revenue departments, along with Geology and Mines.

Mangal Pandey, BJP MLA from Siwan, has retained the Health department and has been allocated the Law department. Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal has been allocated the Industries department.

BJP MLA Nitin Nabin has taken charge of the Roads and Urban departments. Arun Shankar Prasad of the BJP will take charge of the Tourism department, along with the Art, Culture, and Youth department. Ramkripal Yadav of the BJP will oversee the Agriculture department.

BJP's Lakhendra Kumar Raushan and Sanjay Singh 'Tiger' will oversee the SC/ST welfare and Labour resources departments, respectively.

BJP MLA Narayan Prasad has been allocated the Disaster Management department, followed by the Animal and Fisheries Resources department allocated to BJP MLA Surendra Mehta.

The BJP's Rama Nishad will oversee the Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department. BJP's Pramod Kumar has been allocated the Cooperation department and will also oversee the Environment, Forests and Climate Change department.

Santosh Kumar Suman of Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will oversee the Education department, along with the Minor Irrigation department.

The cabinet allocation followed the oath-taking ceremony, where Nitish Kumar returned as Bihar CM for the 10th time, with 26 NDA MLAs sworn in as ministers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)