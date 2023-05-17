Patna, May 17 (PTI) The JD(U) on Wednesday said a legal notice was sent to Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary for alleging that liquor was served at a feast organised by the ruling party's national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, notwithstanding the state's stringent prohibition law.

The notice, sent by the JD(U) Munger district president Nachiketa Mandal earlier in the day, asked Choudhary to provide evidence in support of his accusation within 15 days or face legal action.

Lalan organised a feast on Sunday at Munger, his Lok Sabha constituency, where the guests were served lunch and Chaudhary made the allegations the next day.

“You (Choudhary) stated before the media that no party had organised a feast of rice, mutton and liquor on any occasion and pointed out that JD(U) is a unique party which organised such a feast and by doing so it has caused great harm to the democracy,” the notice read.

The state government imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016.

If the BJP legislator came to know that there was violation of the Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 during the feast, it was his constitutional and legal duty to lodge a complaint with the competent authorities, according to the notice.

“I hope that you should produce the evidence on which your allegation is based along with a reply to this notice within 15 days of receiving it. Otherwise, my client will take the legal recourse under the provision of criminal as well as civil law,” the notice sent by Mandal through his advocate said.

