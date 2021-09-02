Patna (Bihar) [India], September 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar state president Sanjay Jaiswal has been admitted to Patna AIIMS after being diagnosed with a rare disease Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Jaiswal took to the social media platform Facebook on Thursday to inform about his health.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Govt Schoolteacher Suspended for Allegedly Beating Up Students for Observing Fast on Janmashtami 2021.

The Bihar BJP president informed that he will remain admitted in AIIMS Patna for the next seven days. In the meantime, he won't meet anyone.

Jaiswal in the video message said, "I developed a fever in Kolkata on August 25. Since I am the chairman of the Water Resources Committee. So, I finished work in Kolkata and Guwahati and reached Patna."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Bhopal Due To Depression After Losing Job.

"The syndrome affects the eyes, nose, ears, and intestine of a human body. I cannot meet anyone even if I want to. I will be admitted to Patna AIIMS for about a week and will see what to do next," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)