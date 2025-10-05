Patna (Bihar) [India], October 5 (ANI): Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal announced that the party's Election Committee held a three-hour review meeting at the BJP office, attended by all 18 members, including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the election in-charge.

The meeting focused on evaluating 60 "sitting seats" and discussed the performance of current MLAs and potential candidates. Emphasis was placed on prioritising women and youth.

Also Read | World Teachers' Day 2025: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Recognises Educators' Role.

"The Election Committee met today at the BJP office. All 18 members, including the election in-charge, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, held a three-hour review meeting. Today, we had a discussion on the sitting seats. We were able to discuss about 60 of them. The remaining sitting seats and the lost seats on which the BJP contested will be discussed again tomorrow. The performance of our current MLAs and potential candidates who want to contest from there was also discussed. There was a discussion on giving special priority to women and youth," he said, while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

The Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the Election Commission of India to have robust checks ensuring that only "genuine voters" are exercising their franchise in the upcoming Assembly elections, as the party called for the identity of 'parda nasheen' (burqa-clad women) to be confirmed at the polling booths.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Semi-Naked Body of Unidentified Woman Recovered From Primary School in Purulia.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed and comprehensive review of the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Bihar in Patna on Saturday.

The Election Commission officials are on a two-day review visit to the state.

According to an official release, the ECI interacted with the representatives of recognised national and state political parties namely Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, National People's Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and sought their suggestions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)