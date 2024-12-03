Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) The cabinet of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday gave its nod for the construction of a world-class eye hospital in Kankarbagh area of Patna.

The medical establishment will be constructed by Coimbatore-based Sankara Eye Foundation India.

A decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Kumar here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat), said, "The cabinet sanctioned Rs 48 crore for payment to the state housing board for transferring 1.6 acres of land to the Coimbatore-based firm on a lease of 99 years for construction of the hospital, which will become functional in 18 months."

"In the meantime, the Coimbatore-based firm will also work for capacity building of Rajendra Nagar Eye Hospital in Patna located near the site approved for the proposed eye hospital of Sankara Eye Foundation India. The entire area will be developed as the modern medical hub in the state," Siddharth said.

The cabinet also approved funds for the construction and development of two new tourist spots in Saharsa and Kaimur districts.

"While around Rs 98.65 crore was approved for the development of tourist infrastructure around Matsyagandha Lake in Saharsa, the cabinet approved Rs 49.73 crore for the development of the Karamchat tourism and adventure hub in Kaimur district," he added.

