Pune, December 3: A mother carrying monoamniotic twins underwent a rare and groundbreaking surgery at King Edward Memorial Hospital (KEM) in Pune to save one of her babies. The 23-week pregnant woman, a nurse from Satara district, was diagnosed with a high-risk condition where both twins shared the same amniotic sac and placenta, resulting in one baby being severely growth-restricted. With only three such cases reported in the country, doctors at KEM used lasers to cut off the blood supply to the weaker foetus, ensuring the survival of the healthy one.

The surgery, performed on September 5, involved a two-stage process, as reported by the Times of India. First, doctors used coagulation to stop the blood flow from the healthy foetus to the growth-restricted twin, effectively "sacrificing" the weaker foetus. Then, laser cord transection was carried out to sever the blood vessels connecting the twins. This intervention ensured that the healthier twin could continue to develop without any further risk of blood flow complications. By October, the healthy foetus showed normal growth, and the weaker one had begun to shrink, confirming the success of the surgery. Pune: Doctors Use Sonic Waves To Treat Severe Heart Blockage in Elderly Patient at Aditya Birla Hospital, Here’s All You Need To Know About Orbital-Tripsy Technique.

What Are Monoamniotic Twins?

Monoamniotic twins are a rare and high-risk type of twin pregnancy where both foetuses share the same amniotic sac. This occurs when the twins are born from a single placenta, leading to a shared vascular connection. This connection causes blood to flow between the two foetuses, which can result in complications such as growth restriction, cord entanglement, and even the death of one or both babies. Blood Transfusion Error: Two Patients in Critical Condition After Receiving Wrong Blood Types at Pune's Aundh District Hospital, Probe Underway.

In cases of monoamniotic twins, doctors usually recommend termination of the pregnancy due to the high risks involved, including potential brain injury or death for one or both foetuses. However, the mother, determined to keep her pregnancy, sought expert intervention at KEM. Despite the risks, she wanted to save both her babies, as it was her first pregnancy, and she felt a strong desire to give her twins a chance at life. Doctors, understanding the emotional and physical stakes, proceeded with the delicate laser procedure, saving the life of the healthier foetus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).