Patna, Jan 3 (PTI) The Bihar government on Tuesday approved a proposal to release certain categories of prisoners serving sentences in various jails of the state, on the occasion of this year's Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations

The decision to this effect was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Also Read | Northwest India Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Continue for Next Three Days in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The proposal was brought to the cabinet by the state law department.

"With the approval of this proposal, now the law department will initiate a process to identify such prisoners," Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmad told PTI.

Also Read | Prime Minister, Chief Minister Do Not Have Disciplinary Control Over Members of Council of Ministers, Says Supreme Court.

A state-level screening committee of the home department has been instructed to review records of prisoners and identify eligible ones languishing in different jails in Bihar.

The committee has received recommendations from certain prison authorities in this regard, the minister said.

The panel will examine them while ensuring that hardened criminals, repeat offenders and those who fall into prohibited categories are not considered for special remission, he clarified.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)