Patna, Apr 1 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena has Rs 60,000 cash in hand and Rs 37.04 lakh in bank deposits but does not own a car, according to his latest disclosure on assets.

According to details of assets (2024-25) of the chief secretary and other senior bureaucrats uploaded on the Bihar government website, Meena's wife has Rs 45,000 cash in hand and Rs 12.93 lakh deposits in several banks. She is the owner of 450 grams of gold and two kg of silver jewellery.

The chief secretary owns a flat in Jaipur worth Rs 24 lakh and another in Gautam Nagar, Delhi worth Rs 30 lakh. He has Rs 37.04 lakh in bank deposits but does not own a car.

The Bihar government has made it mandatory for all bureaucrats to disclose their assets and liabilities before the conclusion of the financial year.

According to the information given about the property of the officers, Bihar's Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has no cash in hand and owns a car. Patna SSP Avkash Kumar has Rs 35,000 cash in hand. The DGP has a plot in Bihta and a house in Anisabad, the value of which has not been declared.

