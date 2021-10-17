Patna (Bihar) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's relief fund for the kin of a man who was killed by terrorists in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A gol gappa seller, Arbind Kumar Sah, hailing from Bihar was killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two civilians, who had been fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama, have succumbed to injuries.

According to the police, the area was cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists is underway.The police, in a series of tweets, said, "A gol gappa seller Arbind Kumar Sah, from Bihar's Banka, killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Terrorists fired upon 2 civilians (non-local labourers) in Srinagar and Pulwama. Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka, Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned and searches started," tweeted Kashmir zone police.

The police further informed, "Non-local labourer Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries." (ANI)

