Infinix Mobile recently launched Infinix Note 11 series in the global market. It comprises the vanilla Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11 Pro. The phone maker is yet to disclose the prices of smartphones. Apart from this, availability details are also kept under wraps by the company. The Infinix Note 11 is offered in three shades - Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colour options, while the Infinix Note 11 Pro will also be available in three colours- Haze Green, Mist Blue, and Mithril Gray. Infinix Hot 11 S, Hot 11 Smartphones Launched in India.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Infinix Note 11 Pro sports a 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,460 pixels. It runs Android 11-based XOS 10. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and built-in storage of 128GB. There's a provision to expand the internal memory up to 2TB using a microSD card. The handset also supports a RAM expansion feature of up to 3GB.

In terms of the camera department, the Note 11 Pro has a triple rear camera setup. The module comprises a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens and a 2MP bokeh lens.

The regular Infinix Note 11 gets a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP telephoto lens. The front camera on both phones is a 16MP shooter. Both the phones get a Face Unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They get a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperCharge fast charging.

