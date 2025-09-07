Patna (Bihar) [India], September 7 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a financial compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the three victims of the lightning strike in Kursela of Katihar district in Bihar.

The incident occured on Saturday, when a lightning strike in Katihar killed three people.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Grand Farewell to Ganapati Bappa Amid Huge Processions in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Sharing an X post, Nitish Kumar mourned the deaths and wrote, "The death of 3 people due to a lightning strike in Kursela of Katihar district is tragic. Instructions have been given to provide four lakh rupees each as ex-gratia grant to the families of the deceased."

He asked the public to exercise caution amid bad weather and comply with the advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

Also Read | 'Wonderful To See PM Tobgay and His Wife Pray at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya': PM Narendra Modi Expresses Happiness on His Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay and His Wife Tashi Doma's Visit To Ram Temple.

He wrote, "An appeal to the people is that everyone should exercise full caution in bad weather. Comply with the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department for protection from lightning strikes. Stay indoors and stay safe during bad weather."

Earlier in July, at least 19 people lost their lives due to lightning strikes across 10 districts of Bihar, according to officials.

Back then, CM Nitish Kumar had expressed deep condolences and granted ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of 05 persons in Nalanda, 04 in Vaishali, 02 in Banka, 02 in Patna, 01 in Sheikhpura, 01 in Aurangabad, 01 in Samastipur, 01 in Nawada, 01 in Jamui and 01 in Jehanabad due to lightning in the last 24 hours, as per the letter posted on X.

The Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. The Chief Minister had directed the immediate provision of ex-gratia grants of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)