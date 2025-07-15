Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the three students who drowned in an 'aahar' (pond) in Bihar's Gaya.

According to a press release by Bihar CMO, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences on the death of three students due to drowning while bathing in a pond in Kosdihra village of Magadh Medical Police Station area of Gayaji district. The Chief Minister has described this incident as very sad.

The Chief Minister has directed that an ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each be given to the dependents of the deceased.

The Chief Minister has prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear with patience in this hour of grief, the press release said.

Mourning the death of the students, CM Kumar wrote in an X post, "The death of three students due to drowning while bathing in a pond in Kosdihra village under the Magadh Medical Police Station area of Gaya district is tragic. Instructions have been given to provide a compassionate grant of 4 lakh rupees each to the dependents of the deceased. I pray to God to grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this hour of grief."

The incident occurred when three children drowned in a pond after returning from school on Monday.

The father of the deceased told ANI, "I was working at my shop. I received a call from the house and rushed. The people in the family said that the children went to take a bath after coming back from school. One was my son, and two were my younger brother's children."

The father of two of the deceased, Mohammad Imtiaz Alam, said, "He (one of the deceased) was my elder brother's son. The women in the house called and said such an incident had occurred, and I rushed to the hospital. My children were 14 and 15 years old. They were returning from school. There was a big ditch." (ANI)

