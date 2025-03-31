Patna (Bihar) [India], March 31 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to all the countrymen.

"Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar offered Eid Mubarak and congratulations to all the Namazis, Muslim brothers and sisters, people of Bihar and the countrymen," stated an official press release.

The Chief Minister went to Gandhi Maidan in Patna to celebrate Eid, where he met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi and exchanged greetings with him.

The official press note from the Bihar government reads, "On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr today, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Gandhi Maidan and met Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi, exchanged greetings with him and offered Eid Mubarak. Imam Idain Hazrat Maulana Mehsud Ahmed Qadri Nadvi also wished Eid Mubarak to Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, progress, development and progress of Bihar."

Earlier, the head of Edain Committee, Mahmood Alam honoured Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by presenting him a bouquet and a turban, the release stated. On this occasion, Rural Works Minister Mr. Ashok Choudhary, Chairman of Bihar State Sunni Waqf Board Md. Irshadullah, Commissioner of Patna Division Mr. Mayank Barbade, District Magistrate, Patna Mr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Mr. Avkash Kumar and other dignitaries were present, the release added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote in a post, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"

President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes on the occasion.

"Greetings to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood and gives the message of adopting compassion and charity. I wish that this festival brings peace, prosperity and happiness in everyone's life and strengthens the spirit of moving forward on the path of goodness in everyone's hearts," said the President's post in Urdu on social media X.

The crescent moon signalled the end of Ramzan the night before, and millions of Muslims across the country gathered in mosques and prayer grounds on Monday morning to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The air was filled with joy and unity as communities came together in prayer, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection.

From bustling city centers to peaceful rural towns, the spirit of togetherness and devotion was palpable as families, friends, and neighbors shared in the festivities.

With heartfelt prayers for peace and prosperity, today's celebrations exemplified the essence of Eid - a time for renewal, charity, and compassion.

In the national capital, thousands of people gathered at the iconic Jama Masjid to offer Namaz early this morning. The grand mosque, which is one of the largest and most historic in the country, saw worshippers in their finest attire, united in prayer to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The morning air was filled with a sense of reverence and community as people sought blessings for peace and prosperity in the year ahead.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

