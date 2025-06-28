Patna (Bihar) [India] June 28 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributed appointment certificates to 21,391 newly appointed police personnel at a ceremony held at Bapu Auditorium on Saturday.

In a post on X, CM Kumar congratulated the new recruits and expressed confidence in their ability to perform their duties with dedication and honesty. He highlighted that their contribution would strengthen the law and order situation in the state, ensuring a safer and better environment for Bihar's residents.

"Today, I participated in the appointment letter distribution ceremony for 21,391 newly appointed constables at Bapu Auditorium. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed police personnel from my side. I am confident that all the newly appointed police personnel will discharge their duties with complete dedication and honesty, further strengthening law and order in the state. This will also ensure a better and safer environment for the state's residents.", the X post read.

The CM assured that all posts would be filled by the end of the year, providing employment opportunities to the state's youth and enhancing the Bihar Police force.

"For this, more than 2 lakh 29 thousand posts have been created, and the recruitment of police personnel is being carried out rapidly. All posts, as per the sanctioned strength, will be filled by the end of this year. This will provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state and also strengthen the Bihar Police force," CM Kumar said on X.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge on Monday. The project provides connectivity across the Ganges and will boost regional development. The inauguration marks the completion of the first phase of a project envisioned a decade ago to link previously isolated regions like Diyara Jalla directly with Patna.

Minister of Road Construction, Nitin Nabin, appreciated the Chief Minister's vision, stating, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, every nook and corner of Bihar is getting better connectivity. Diyara Jalla was completely untouched by the mainland.

CM Nitish Kumar saw the vision and started this initiative in 2015, and now, in 2025, the first phase of its development is completed.

"Former MLA from Raghopur, Satish Rai, who was also present at the inauguration, recalled the initial demand for the project, saying, "Before 2005, there was no development in Bihar. During our election campaign in Raghavpur, I had asked the Chief Minister for direct connectivity. He promised that you need a highway, we need Satish, and today, he has fulfilled that promise."Locals shared heartfelt reactions to the historic moment.

Uday Kumar Singh, a resident of the region, expressed his joy, "After independence, it will be for the first time that this place will get direct connectivity to Patna city. We were forced to travel by boat. Now we'll reach Patna in minutes."

Another local, Sanjay Kumar Singh, added, "I'm speechless. We used to face so many problems. Even thinking of travelling was a task. Now, this bridge changes everything."

The Kacchi Dargah-Bidupur Bridge spans the Ganges, connecting Kacchi Dargah in Patna to Bidupur in Vaishali district. With a total length of 9.76 km, the bridge links NH 31 to NH 322, easing traffic burden on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and decongesting Patna. The bridge, whose foundation stone was laid in August 2015, is set to be fully operational by July 2025.

In parallel, a new bridge has also been planned between Arrah and Chhapra, further expanding Bihar's growing highway network. (ANI)

