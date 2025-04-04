Patna (Bihar) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inspected the under-construction Buddha Samyak Darshan-cum-Smriti Stupa located at Vaishaligarh in Vaishali district of the State and directed the completion of the construction work expeditiously. During the inspection, the Chief Minister took stock of the construction and development works of the entire complex.

The Chief Minister inspected the ground floor and first floor of the Buddha Stupa and inquired about the ongoing construction work there. He also inspected the meditation centre and inquired about the arrangements there.

During the inspection, the Secretary of the Building Construction Department, Kumar Ravi, while giving updated information about the progress of the construction work of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Smriti Stupa to the Chief Minister, said that its construction work is almost complete and the remaining work will be completed in a month.

The Chief Minister took detailed information about the main components of the scheme - the structure of the Buddha Stupa (stone structure), museum block, library and meditation center, visitor center, guest house, exhibits and spectator center and inspected the site and observed the construction work in detail. The Chief Minister took stock of the pond built in the campus and the trees and plants planted there. He also inspected the gallery of the Making of Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Smriti Stupa.

The Chief Minister said that Vaishali is a historical and mythological place. Of all the urns of Lord Buddha's bones found, the one found in Vaishali is the most authentic. After the construction of the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum-cum-Smriti Stupa is completed, a large number of tourists from India and abroad will come here along with Buddhist monks. People coming here will be aware of much more information about Buddha. Devotees coming to Bodh Gaya and Rajgir will also come here. Events related to Mahatma Buddha's life and incidents related to Buddhism are being displayed in the Buddha Samyak Darshan Museum. He said that the condition of Vaishaligarh earlier and the work done under the plan we made later to develop it, as well as its details, are also being displayed here.

On this occasion several officials and engineers were present. (ANI)

